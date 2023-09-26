Sign up
Previous
267 / 365
Moondarra Road
Going to be another big day, doubt I will get out so here are a few from yesterday.
The dust in the air and the light on the spider webs in the spinifex caught my eye.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
414
photos
78
followers
117
following
73% complete
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
263
145
264
146
265
266
147
267
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th September 2023 6:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunlight
,
mount
,
gum trees
,
spider webs
,
spinifex
,
isa
,
dust in the air
,
moondarra road
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 25th, 2023
