Hiding by nannasgotitgoingon
268 / 365

Hiding

Didn't think I would get a chance to take any photos yesterday, but these guys made the front yard look like a mini Jurassic park scene scattering about running on their back legs, front hands whizzing in circles when I tromped in like some giant picking up fallen palm leaves. Had to chase them around a bit with the camera all the while wondering if Sam Neil would appreciate mums little field of running reptiles.

As I am still up late booking flights and eating ice cream, thought I'd post them now. Tomorrow will be a long, long day.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Diana ace
What a beauty, wonderful capture and light.
September 26th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 26th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Great shot.
September 26th, 2023  
