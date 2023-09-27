Hiding

Didn't think I would get a chance to take any photos yesterday, but these guys made the front yard look like a mini Jurassic park scene scattering about running on their back legs, front hands whizzing in circles when I tromped in like some giant picking up fallen palm leaves. Had to chase them around a bit with the camera all the while wondering if Sam Neil would appreciate mums little field of running reptiles.



As I am still up late booking flights and eating ice cream, thought I'd post them now. Tomorrow will be a long, long day.