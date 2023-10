Fallen Frangipani Flower

It's getting close to the end now, the great-grand kids have visited, and we are left now to pack up the photos, memories and leave our old family home to a new family to make it their own. It is bittersweet, but it is time to go. The memories curling around me like the smoke from a camp fire. I will miss the old house and the security of this home whose door would always open to you no matter what brought you home.