Fairy Wren Female by nannasgotitgoingon
298 / 365

Fairy Wren Female

Taken 28.10.23 at Lake Hawthorn, missed the yesterdays
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Babs ace
Isn't she pretty.
October 28th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
October 28th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@onewing I keep missing the males, they are just too fast for me.
October 28th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@photographycrazy Thanks.
October 28th, 2023  
