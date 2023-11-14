Sign up
Previous
315 / 365
Are you my mum?
Little Nankeen Kestrel wandered into the workshop this afternoon. He was so very cute 😍. Now safely with the local wildlife carers.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
kestrel
,
nankeen
,
cahuute!!!
Christina
ace
He is cute - am pleased he's somewhere safe!
November 14th, 2023
