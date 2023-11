Blink of an eye

Missed yesterday's photo. My sons baby shoes next to a photo my daughter took of her brother when he was about 14-15 in her room. They are both now in their early thirties with children of their own. It's amazing how a photo or an object can take you back to a moment in time. Found the shoes in the shed clear out, not where they were supposed to be. Now need to find where the keepsake box is.



Taken 14.11.23