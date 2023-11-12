Previous
Late run by nannasgotitgoingon
Late run

Left it a bit late to get out today. I seem to be in a perpetual unpacking and packing groundhog day loop that I can't seem to flip myself out of. Needed a bit of nature to calm the farm.
12th November 2023

Elisa Smith

Great silhouette and sunset.
November 12th, 2023  
