319 / 365
Pollen Overload
Long day, no photos, this is one I prepared earlier, haha.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
pollen
,
knees
,
bees
John Falconer
Terrific closeup.
November 17th, 2023
