Twiggy Emu Bush Flower by nannasgotitgoingon
Twiggy Emu Bush Flower

Gray morning, found these little flowers that were rather pretty when you stopped to look. Had a play with the edits.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details

Brian ace
Wow! Stunning!
November 16th, 2023  
