Previous
344 / 365
Unopened Lillies
Too hot to be out and about. Was supposed to get to 41 today as well as being humid. Thought it best to stay indoors for the balance of the day.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
lillies
,
unopened
