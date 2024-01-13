Sign up
Photo 376
Lake Hawthorn
It was hot, around 39c, wearing black today was a big mistake, felt like I was being seared by the sun. Couple of quick snaps and a quick retreat to the air con.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
579
photos
83
followers
121
following
103% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th January 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
lake
,
hawthorn
