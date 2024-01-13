Previous
Lake Hawthorn by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 376

Lake Hawthorn

It was hot, around 39c, wearing black today was a big mistake, felt like I was being seared by the sun. Couple of quick snaps and a quick retreat to the air con.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise