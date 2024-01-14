Sign up
Photo 377
Storm Doering Rd with colour
Missed taking anything on the 14th, filling a hole. Liked the colour version as well of this storm.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
584
photos
83
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th January 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
grey
,
colour
,
rd
,
paddocks
,
doering
Dorothy
ace
Western Australia? Looks like where my cousin lives. Great sky even though it’s threatening.
January 17th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@illinilass
Thanks. North West Victoria, just out side of Mildura.
January 17th, 2024
