Previous
Photo 377
Inspired Climber
Inspired by the Mapplethorpe plants, had to have a bit of a play with the light and the shadow.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
581
photos
83
followers
121
following
103% complete
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
372
373
374
203
375
376
204
377
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th January 2024 5:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
shadow
,
climber
Rob Z
ace
So very effective - and intriguing.
January 15th, 2024
