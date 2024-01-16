Sign up
Previous
Photo 378
Eggs and soldiers
The look on mums face when I put the plate down in front of her was priceless. 82 and never had dippy eggs. Lovely breakfast, smiles and laughter with mum saying she had seen Poirot have similar eggs 😆😆
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Views
6
6
1
365
iPhone 13
16th January 2024 8:21am
Tags
eggs
,
jam
,
toast
,
breakfast
,
kiwi
,
soldiers
,
mornings
