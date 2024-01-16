Previous
Eggs and soldiers by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 378

Eggs and soldiers

The look on mums face when I put the plate down in front of her was priceless. 82 and never had dippy eggs. Lovely breakfast, smiles and laughter with mum saying she had seen Poirot have similar eggs 😆😆
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise