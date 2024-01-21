Sign up
Photo 384
Flowers on the Verge
Was a bit windy and the colours were quite flat, so had a bit of a play in lightroom. Unsure of what they are called, had a quick look in google and didn't have much joy.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st January 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
verge
,
mallee
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 21st, 2024
