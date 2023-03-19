075.1 - Market Gardens

I drive past this garden regularly and the seasonal changes are great to watch. Today he had red cabbage, white cabbage and cauilflowers in this row, on the left are yellow chillies and tomatoes and on the right behind the fence are broccoli and something else I didn't catch. Joe who was minding the field for a friend was lovely and gave me some fresh figs off the tree and I bought some beautiful ripe tomatoes from his roadside stall.



I did add a vivid filter as the actual photo just didn't do justice to the colours of the cabbages, they were just beautiful. I will have to try later with different times of day for the light.