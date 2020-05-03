Previous
Georgina by nickspicsnz
79 / 365

Georgina

NZDP103-Assignment F: choose your own auteur and take 3 shots in their style. I chose David Bailey and tried to emulate his "Box of Pin-Ups" shots.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Nick

@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
