Georgina
NZDP103-Assignment F: choose your own auteur and take 3 shots in their style. I chose David Bailey and tried to emulate his "Box of Pin-Ups" shots.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Diploma
NIKON D7200
26th April 2020 5:29pm
b&w
,
georginanz
,
nzdp
,
may20nz
