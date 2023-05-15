Previous
Paxos boats 3 by nigelrogers
Paxos boats 3

Walked out onto our terrace and noticed this Greek naval vessel. They are pointing their gun straight at us, perhaps we didn't pay our bill at the taverna last night.....
15th May 2023 15th May 23

Nigel Rogers

Dawn ace
A nice shot
June 27th, 2023  
