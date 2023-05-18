Sign up
30 / 365
Paxos boats 6
Taken just before the sun appeared over the distant hills of mainland Greece.
18th May 2023
18th May 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
greece
sunrise
boat
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
June 28th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Stunning capture
June 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the simplicity of this shot, so peaceful fav
June 28th, 2023
