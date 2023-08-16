Sign up
73 / 365
Looking up in Giaos
It's easy to be taken in by the tavernas and quayside bars, but there is some really old (and quite dodgy) architecture if you look up. Zooming in on the side of this building makes you wonder how it is still standing..
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th July 2024 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bricks
,
architecture
,
texture
,
crumbling
,
paxos
