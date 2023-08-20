Sign up
Photo 809
Jane station
definitely getting into "somebody stop me" territory 🥴
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th August 2023 8:03pm
Tags
abstract
,
colour
,
subway station
,
abducted by aliens
,
abstractaug2023
Theresa
Don't stop! Love the colors and textures.
August 25th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Seriously trippy, especially on black. Fav!
August 25th, 2023
