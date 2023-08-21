Sign up
Photo 810
what is this phone of which you speak?
a bunch of shots layered in ps using the linear light style... not quite abstract, but i dunno... i kinda liked how this one turned out...
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
colour
,
phonebooth
,
abducted by aliens
