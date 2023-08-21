Previous
what is this phone of which you speak? by northy
Photo 810

what is this phone of which you speak?

a bunch of shots layered in ps using the linear light style... not quite abstract, but i dunno... i kinda liked how this one turned out...
21st August 2023

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
222% complete

