Photo 809
subway abstract I
a handful of images smooshed together using the soft light layer style in PS...
for abstract august... and because i have nothing else 🥴
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd August 2023 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
subway
,
colour
,
subway station
,
abducted by aliens
,
abstractaug2023
