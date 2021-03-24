Previous
Bhebie by okvalle
83 / 365

Bhebie

One of the places I fill my coffee cup is at Circle K in Lierbyen. It’s a joy when you meet the smile of Bhebie, a young woman from the Philippines. It brightens my day.
24th March 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Bhebie
Awww, thank you! 😊
March 24th, 2021  
Lesley ace
I can see why. What a happy smile she has.
March 24th, 2021  
