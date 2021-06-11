Sign up
Yellow Corydalis
Just outside my front door I found these flowers. I took some macros and didn’t realise that an insect was behind the flowers. You can see the wings clearly in the picture. :)
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
yellow
,
insect
,
corydalis
marvelie
Great in macro! You See every Detail of.the Wings!
June 11th, 2021
