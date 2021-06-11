Previous
Yellow Corydalis by okvalle
162 / 365

Yellow Corydalis

Just outside my front door I found these flowers. I took some macros and didn’t realise that an insect was behind the flowers. You can see the wings clearly in the picture. :)
11th June 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

marvelie
Great in macro! You See every Detail of.the Wings!
June 11th, 2021  
