Photo 457
Tøffetoget
A sure sign of spring is the return of Tøffetoget (Choo choo train), and a very popular activity amongst the children.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
863
photos
31
followers
23
following
125% complete
View this month »
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Latest from all albums
452
453
454
39
455
456
40
457
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd April 2022 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norway
,
drammen
,
tøffetoget
