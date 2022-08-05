Sign up
Photo 583
Self portrait
A selfie taken into a water sculpture at Strømsø torg, Drammen
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th August 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self
,
portrait
,
water
,
sculpture
,
selfie
,
norway
,
feature
,
torg
,
drammen
,
strømsø
