Sunflower by okvalle
Sunflower

A put a dried sunflower in front of my lens today.
I've got the day off, and I'm home having a rest, and the weather didn't really encouraged me to go outside. Then I just had to come up with something at home
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

