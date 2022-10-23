Sign up
Photo 662
Sunflower
A put a dried sunflower in front of my lens today.
I've got the day off, and I'm home having a rest, and the weather didn't really encouraged me to go outside. Then I just had to come up with something at home
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
365
Canon EOS M50
23rd October 2022 2:14pm
