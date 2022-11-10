Previous
Poison by okvalle
I went to the "Floriss" florist at Strømsø mall in Drammen. Florists have a ton of subjects, but today I found something totally unexpected on the shelf. It turned out to be candles. I just had to capture this :)
https://www.strømsøsenter.no/floriss/
Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
