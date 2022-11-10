Sign up
Photo 680
Poison
I went to the "Floriss" florist at Strømsø mall in Drammen. Florists have a ton of subjects, but today I found something totally unexpected on the shelf. It turned out to be candles. I just had to capture this :)
Best on black
https://www.strømsøsenter.no/floriss/
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th November 2022 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
