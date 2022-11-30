Previous
Blowing in the wind by okvalle
Photo 700

Blowing in the wind

I was just trying to be creative, and didn't realise what was on the poster that I had in focus.
Let this be my way to focus on the issues in Iran

#be_our_voice
#Mahsa_Amini
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
Photo Details

