Photo 700
Blowing in the wind
I was just trying to be creative, and didn't realise what was on the poster that I had in focus.
Let this be my way to focus on the issues in Iran
#be_our_voice
#Mahsa_Amini
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th November 2022 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#be_our_voice
,
#mahsa_amini
