Christmas decoration

I have not been in good shape today, headache and I had bloodshot eyes when I woke up this morning. So my effort finding subjects today was not very good. I went to the post office to send Christmas gifts to my daughter and grandchildren, and I just looked around to see if I found something simple to capture. I actually had plans to do some experimental focus stacking today, but it will have to wait.
I hope I have energy to do some house cleaning this weekend. My wife have been in Africa for three months or so, so I want it to be neat when she arrives.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Ole Kristian Valle

LManning (Laura) ace
Nice DOF here. Hope that you are feeling better soon!
December 2nd, 2022  
