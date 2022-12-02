Christmas decoration

I have not been in good shape today, headache and I had bloodshot eyes when I woke up this morning. So my effort finding subjects today was not very good. I went to the post office to send Christmas gifts to my daughter and grandchildren, and I just looked around to see if I found something simple to capture. I actually had plans to do some experimental focus stacking today, but it will have to wait.

I hope I have energy to do some house cleaning this weekend. My wife have been in Africa for three months or so, so I want it to be neat when she arrives.