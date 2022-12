I need light

Still down after yesterdays crisis, I don't have energy to do anything. I did write an email to the Norwegian Embassy in Uganda, and they would also get a message from the ministry of foreign affairs. I'm trying to get payments I have due postponed, since I don't know what the cost of this will crisis will be.

For my image I took a candle in a glass with some patterns, and tried to show the pattern.

I need all light I can get these days.