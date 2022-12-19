Sign up
Photo 719
Starburst!
I had to find a subject that I could test the "Magic light" extension in Luminar Neo. This is from one of the city malls.
Life is good, wife is back and I finally have company and someone to talk with.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1255
photos
33
followers
18
following
196% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th December 2022 6:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
moni kozi
ace
So happy for you that things sorted out! All the best to both of you!
Lovely shot with star bursts.
December 19th, 2022
