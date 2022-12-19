Previous
Next
Starburst! by okvalle
Photo 719

Starburst!

I had to find a subject that I could test the "Magic light" extension in Luminar Neo. This is from one of the city malls.
Life is good, wife is back and I finally have company and someone to talk with.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
So happy for you that things sorted out! All the best to both of you!
Lovely shot with star bursts.
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise