Disaster!

In my break today I took some pictures, and probably the best pictures ever ;) Coming home I realised that I didn't have a card in the camera!

I hurried to grab a piece of lichen, and some small dried flowers, and did this shot. Tried focus stacking. but I'm not pleased with the result. At least I produced a picture for the blog. Better luck tomorrow!

Note to self. Always remember to put the card back in the camera!