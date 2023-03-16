Previous
Fun with focus by okvalle
Photo 806

Fun with focus

I keep on practising on focus stacking, and found this cactus perfect for that.

See one slice of the stack here: https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2023-03-16
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

