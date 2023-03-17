A wet and miserable day

We had some snow over night, and it had turned to rain in the morning, and snow up in the hills. Some parts with terrible driving conditions, and other parts with reasonably good driving conditions. I wanted to take pictures of people with umbrellas, but it was just to wet to go hunting. I took this picture of the florists where I often get a lot of inspiration. I waited for the man with the umbrella to walk into the frame, and at the same time a customer came out of the shop. I was happy with the result.