A wet and miserable day by okvalle
Photo 807

A wet and miserable day

We had some snow over night, and it had turned to rain in the morning, and snow up in the hills. Some parts with terrible driving conditions, and other parts with reasonably good driving conditions. I wanted to take pictures of people with umbrellas, but it was just to wet to go hunting. I took this picture of the florists where I often get a lot of inspiration. I waited for the man with the umbrella to walk into the frame, and at the same time a customer came out of the shop. I was happy with the result.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne ace
Good capture. Good to see the whole florist shop for context of other of your shots..
March 17th, 2023  
