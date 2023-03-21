Sign up
Photo 811
Pinecone
I don't have the time for hunting subjects today, since I got too much to do before I leave the country tomorrow. I had a pinecone and attacked it with my macro lens and focus stacking.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1368
photos
35
followers
20
following
222% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st March 2023 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
