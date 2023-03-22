Previous
Traveling by okvalle
Photo 812

Traveling

A shot while waiting for my flight to the Faroe Islands.
The flight was good, but some turbulence during landing. Weather here is bad with a lot of wind and rain.
I'm not sure if I'm able to upload all days, but I'll give it a try. I'm using Luminar 4 to edit on my laptop, but I would prefer my desktop with Luminar Neo, a more powerful editor. I might redo some of the pictures when I arrive home in one week.
Now I'll have to visit friends and family the next few days. My grandsons confirmation is on Sunday, so obviously there will be pictures of that.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi ace
What a wonderful candid shot!
Enjoy your stay! 365 will still be here when you return. :D
March 22nd, 2023  
Carey Martin
She looks so happy! Nice capture! Are you able to share it with her?
March 22nd, 2023  
