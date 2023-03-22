Traveling

A shot while waiting for my flight to the Faroe Islands.

The flight was good, but some turbulence during landing. Weather here is bad with a lot of wind and rain.

I'm not sure if I'm able to upload all days, but I'll give it a try. I'm using Luminar 4 to edit on my laptop, but I would prefer my desktop with Luminar Neo, a more powerful editor. I might redo some of the pictures when I arrive home in one week.

Now I'll have to visit friends and family the next few days. My grandsons confirmation is on Sunday, so obviously there will be pictures of that.