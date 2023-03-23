Sign up
Photo 813
Street sweeper
Even the street sweepers got their own monument here in Tórshavn.
I have enjoyed the day today. I have visited friends, getting a lot of hugs and coffee :)
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd March 2023 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Good to see such a monument
March 23rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Flot fanget 👍😊
March 23rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely tribute
March 23rd, 2023
