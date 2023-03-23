Previous
Next
Street sweeper by okvalle
Photo 813

Street sweeper

Even the street sweepers got their own monument here in Tórshavn.
I have enjoyed the day today. I have visited friends, getting a lot of hugs and coffee :)
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good to see such a monument
March 23rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Flot fanget 👍😊
March 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely tribute
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise