Meet and greet in the Faroe Islands by okvalle
Meet and greet in the Faroe Islands

Óli Lindenskov and me when we met up to take some pictures together.
This is inside a church (Ólavskirkjan) in Kirkjubøur. It dates from year 1111, but have undergone several restorations

Óli's profile here: https://365project.org/mubbur/profile

St. Olav's church: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Olav%27s_Church,_Kirkjubøur
Ole Kristian Valle

