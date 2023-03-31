Sign up
Photo 821
The new hospital
A different view of the new hospital, across the fjord, with the car import harbour in the foreground.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st March 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
