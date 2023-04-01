Previous
Fusilli by okvalle
Photo 822

Fusilli

Some pasta in front of the macro lens today.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Carey Martin
This is marvelous! And now I'm coming over for lunch!
April 1st, 2023  
