Photo 831
Fishing
Just some fun with an idea I just got. This miniature figure and my 85mm 1.8 with a wide glass makes for a nice scene.
I'm staying at home today, and need the rest after a hard week.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1408
photos
36
followers
19
following
227% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th April 2023 4:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
April 10th, 2023
