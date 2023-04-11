A new era

I have decided to stop using cartridge razors, so today I bought a double edge safety razor with five blades for almost half the price for new cartridges for my old razor. The razor here is King C. Gillette, and I'm looking forward to try it out. I have done some research, and I found this one to be a good starter razor, not too aggressive.

I placed the razor on my iPad to create the reflection, and used two mini photo lights with red and blue gels to illuminate it. I love how the KCG logo stands out here.