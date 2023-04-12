Sign up
Photo 833
Ferki Beqiri
One of my very good colleagues at work, showing up in time so that I can have my lunch break :)
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1410
photos
36
followers
19
following
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
165
828
829
830
166
831
832
833
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th April 2023 1:29pm
Karen
ace
A very pleasant looking guy! A lovely portrait of your friend.
April 12th, 2023
