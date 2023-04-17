Sign up
Photo 838
Coltsfoot
Finally the Coltsfoot appeared. I've been looking for it for many days now, and suddenly there are yellows dots all over :) The spring is definitely here!
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
