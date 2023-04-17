Previous
Coltsfoot by okvalle
Photo 838

Coltsfoot

Finally the Coltsfoot appeared. I've been looking for it for many days now, and suddenly there are yellows dots all over :) The spring is definitely here!
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Ole Kristian Valle

