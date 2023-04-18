Sign up
Photo 839
A fun shot
AS I was going for my break, I saw the florist trimming the plants outside, and I decided to take a picture of her. At the same moment a colleague showed up, and I got this fun situation :)
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
