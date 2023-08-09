Previous
Still wet by okvalle
Still wet

Leaves from the large-leaved lupine with drops of rain. Too much water have arrived, and there are crisis many places in the country. https://www.euronews.com/video/2023/08/09/watch-storm-hans-washes-away-roads-and-floods-homes-in-norway-and-sweden

I'll miss this garden. We found a new flat yesterday, but they only got a well groomed lawn. (boring)
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍
August 9th, 2023  
