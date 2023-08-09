Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Still wet
Leaves from the large-leaved lupine with drops of rain. Too much water have arrived, and there are crisis many places in the country.
https://www.euronews.com/video/2023/08/09/watch-storm-hans-washes-away-roads-and-floods-homes-in-norway-and-sweden
I'll miss this garden. We found a new flat yesterday, but they only got a well groomed lawn. (boring)
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍
August 9th, 2023
