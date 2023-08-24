Previous
Fly agaric by okvalle
Fly agaric

A trip to the forest gave me this beautiful fly agaric.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
This is textbook shot. Excellent clarity, colours, sharpness and dof. The subject is also textbook beautiful.
August 24th, 2023  
