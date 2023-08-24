Sign up
Photo 967
Fly agaric
A trip to the forest gave me this beautiful fly agaric.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th August 2023 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
This is textbook shot. Excellent clarity, colours, sharpness and dof. The subject is also textbook beautiful.
August 24th, 2023
