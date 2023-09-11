Sign up
Previous
Photo 985
Bollard
At the harbour today. No ships are moored at the bollard.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
979
980
981
982
983
984
17
985
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th September 2023 1:03pm
Oli Lindenskov
Dejligt foto👍😊
September 11th, 2023
